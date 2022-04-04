FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating after a home on Waverly Avenue was hit by bullets Monday morning.

No one was injured, and no arrests have been made, according to police Capt. Mike Brandt.

Police did not say how many bullets hit the home, and no additional information was immediately available.

In January, a fatal shooting on the same street led to the death of 26-year-old Joshua Dequan Brogsia. Police have named Le’Andre Richardson as a person of interest in that case, but no arrests have been made.

