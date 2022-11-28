FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man is accused of using social media to solicit a minor for sex and providing the victim marijuana and alcohol, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Caprice Najee Sims, 31, of Florence, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal solicitation of a minor, according to police.

Police were searching for a minor who was reported missing on Nov. 23 when they found the victim at Colonial Inn on Nov. 24, according to police.

Sims allegedly engaged in sexual battery of the victim after providing them alcohol and marijuana, according to police.

Sims was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and was denied bond, police said.

Due to the nature of the case, police won’t be releasing any more details.