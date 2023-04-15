FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence Planet Fitness employee allegedly sent photos from a woman’s phone to himself without consent, according to the Florence Police Department.

Jorge Elliot Resendiz, 25, of Florence, turned himself in Wednesday and was charged with a second-degree violation of the Computer Crime Act, police said.

Resendiz allegedly took a woman’s phone on March 7 when she was having an issue scanning into the Planet Fitness location on South Irby Street, police said. While attempting to help the woman, he allegedly accessed photos and video from the woman’s phone and sent them to himself.

Resendiz was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond, according to police.

News13 has reached out to Planet Fitness for comment and to learn if Resendiz is still employed at the location.