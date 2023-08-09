FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence police are investigating after two people were shot on the 1200 block of West Dixie Street in Florence.

Police said they got a call at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shooting and two people were located on scene and transported to the hospital by EMS with non life-threatening injuries.

The spokesperson for the Florence Police Department said no arrests were made.

The public is asked to contact Sgt. Sieban with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com with any information regarding this incident.

