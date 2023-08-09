FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence police are investigating after two people were shot on the 1200 block of West Dixie Street in Florence.
Police said they got a call at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shooting and two people were located on scene and transported to the hospital by EMS with non life-threatening injuries.
The spokesperson for the Florence Police Department said no arrests were made.
The public is asked to contact Sgt. Sieban with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com with any information regarding this incident.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.