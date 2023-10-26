FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating after a man was found shot early Thursday morning in the 1400 block of Whitehall Drive.
Police said the victim was in stable condition and that an investigation is underway.
No additional details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.