FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged Friday with manslaughter after he allegedly shot and killed a man who attacked him with rebar, according to the Florence Police Department.

Kenneth Logan, 52, of Florence, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted violent felon, according to police.

Police said Logan allegedly killed 55-year-old Kenneth Andre Davis, of Florence, after Davis reportedly assaulted him with a piece of rebar, according to police. Davis was found dead after police were called to the 800 block of West Dixie Street.

Logan remains in custody at the Florence County Detention Center and was denied bond on the manslaughter charge, according to police.

There was also a deadly shooting in June in the same area of West Dixie Street.