FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A person is wanted for questioning by The City of Florence Police Department regarding a sexual assault incident that happened earlier this month.
The sexual assault happened Saturday, Oct. 8 near Dargan Street, police said.
Police released photos of the person whom they want to question in connection with their investigation.
The person’s association with the sexual assault is unknown.
Anyone with identifying information is asked to contact Cpl. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or email therman@cityofflorence.com.