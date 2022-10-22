FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A person is wanted for questioning by The City of Florence Police Department regarding a sexual assault incident that happened earlier this month.

The sexual assault happened Saturday, Oct. 8 near Dargan Street, police said.

Police released photos of the person whom they want to question in connection with their investigation.

Courtesy: Florence Police Department

Courtesy: Florence Police Department

Courtesy: Florence Police Department

Courtesy: Florence Police Department

Courtesy: Florence Police Department

The person’s association with the sexual assault is unknown.

Anyone with identifying information is asked to contact Cpl. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or email therman@cityofflorence.com.