FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person officers want to question about the theft of some packages.
In a Facebook post, the department said items were taken Tuesday from the 700 block of Youpon Street. The person then left the area in a green truck.
No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or to email jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.
