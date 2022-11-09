FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police released photos Wednesday of people wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting Oct. 30 at a Waffle House that injured a bystander.

Police were called at about 2:20 a.m. to the Waffle House on Pamplico Highway, according to police. One person was injured in the shooting.

Courtesy: Florence Police Department

Police believe the shooting happened after a fight between a man and woman in the parking lot. A male suspect got into a car and drove off and fired shots towards the woman, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or email goliver@cityofflorence.com.