FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to a store robbery Saturday morning in Florence, according to the Florence Police Department.

It happened at about 9:40 a.m. at 2290 Pamplico Highway, police said.

A suspect entered the store, jumped over the counter and allegedly took items from a store employee, according to police. A fight occurred and then the suspect left the store.

The suspect was found injured on Pamplico Highway near Blass Drive where officers took him into custody, police said. The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At this time, charges are pending for the suspect.

No additional information was immediately available.