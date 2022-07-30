FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after a shooting and assault Friday evening in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Fransisko Reyes Tursios was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharge of a firearm in the city. He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and was denied bond on the attempted murder charges, according to police.

Police were called to South Homestead Drive at 6:37 p.m. Friday evening for a shooting. Officers found one shooting victim and one victim of an assault, police said.

Tursios was found at a motel on Lucas Street and refused to come out of his room, police said. Officers used tear gas to get him to exit.

No other information was immediately available.