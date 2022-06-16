FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A $10 million poultry-processing facility will open in Florence later this year, creating an estimated 402 new jobs for the area, according to an announcement Thursday morning.

Carolina Precision Foods, LLC, a combination of Carolina Fresh Foods and Lake Foods, will build the facility at 2901 W. Darlington St., according to Gov. Henry McMaster’s office. The building is projected to open this August.

“Agribusiness is one of our leading industries, and with our pro-business environment, it continues to grow at a rapid pace,” McMaster said in an announcement. “We congratulate Carolina Precision Foods, LLC on their $10 million investment and look forward to the impact these 402 new jobs will have on Florence County.”

There are more than 65 million pounds of poultry processed each week within two hours of Florence, according to the announcement. The new plant will be able to process meat for more than 19 million consumers each day.