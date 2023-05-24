FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence Section National Council of Negro Women met with the Florence leaders to potentially establish the first African American Cultural Center in Florence.

The President of the Florence Section National Council of Negro Women, Modestine Samuel, said the group started working on the idea before the pandemic, but the pandemic brought their plans to a halt. The group is now picking back up its plans to bring an African American Cultural Center to Florence.

In the meeting, Andrew Stout recommended that the first phase of the project be a feasibility study to determine what type of center would be beneficial to the Florence community and surrounding areas. Once the feasibility study is done, the group will have a concrete answer as to what type of center can be established.

The Florence Section National Council of Negro Women is planning to go before the Florence city and county council in July to introduce the idea to elected officials and get feedback. The group is prepared to donate a parcel of land located at 1511 Stokes Rd in Florence County for the cultural center.

A foundation is being established by the Eastern Carolina Foundation for benefactors to contribute to the feasibility study. Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin pledged a personal donation of $100 to get the fund started.

“The mission of the Florence Section National Council of Negro Women is to empower the African American community,” said Modestine Samuel, president of the National Council of Negro Women. “And to keep the dream alive by supporting endeavors that will enhance the lives of the African community in Florence and surrounding counties.”

The public is asked to send all inquiries to Belle Zeigler at the Eastern Carolina Foundation.

The Cultural Center’s main focus will be on education.