FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Some local dog lovers spent their Sunday afternoon treating their furry friends to a pool day at the Florence Family YMCA’s Dog Day.

The YMCA hosted its 6th annual Dog Day from 2 to 4 p.m. at the outdoor pool. All proceeds will go to the Y Campaign, which helps the community with YMCA memberships, programs and childcare.

Dogs were accompanied by their owners, who even joined along for a swim.

“Mainly, because we’re already done in the summertime with the outdoor pool, and so, it’s just kind of sitting here,” aquatics director Adam Baker said. “No one is coming anymore, so we just opened it up for a weekend to allow the dogs to come in.”

Baker also emphasized the importance of getting your children out for swimming lessons to help reduce the risk of drowning and improve water safety skills.

“We do have swim lessons all year round,” Baker said. “I do want to emphasize that it’s really important to get those. Especially over COVID, there was a lot of drownings that happened. So it’s definitely a great time to get your kids signed up for swim lessons for their protection.”



News13 photos: Keianna Benson

The YMCA will host winter sessions for those who want to get out and learn to swim before the start of the next summer season.