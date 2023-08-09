FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed Wednesday that a fox found near E. Cricklewood Drive and Hopkins Court in Florence tested positive for rabies.

One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act, DHEC said. No people are known to have been exposed.

The fox was tested at DHEC’s laboratory on Friday and was confirmed to be positive on Monday. DHEC said it’s the second positive test in an animal this year in Florence County. There have been 20 cases of rabid animals statewide.

Officials said members of the public should report all animal bites, scratches and exposure to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.

“It is very important for you to seek medical attention if you have been exposed to a wild, stray, or domestic animal,” said Terri McCollister, DHEC’s rabies program team leader. “The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be transmitted through a bite, scratch, broken skin and the mucous membranes of your eyes, nose, or mouth. Immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water. Contact your local public health office for further guidance.”

Officials said it is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations because that is the easiest way to protect against the disease.

Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged nearly 150 positive cases a year. In 2022, one of the 83 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina was in Florence County, DHEC said.

More information about rabies can be found by going to the DHEC or U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites. You can also click on this link for local public health offices.