FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was previously convicted of a child sex crime in the 1960s has been arrested again after allegedly kissing an underaged girl, according to arrest documents from Florence police obtained by News13.

Claude Plowden was charged with first-degree sexual assault with intent to commit criminal conduct, warrants show. He was arrested on Monday, but the alleged incident took place in September.

Documents show a witness confirmed what the girl said. Plowden was booked into the Florence County Detention Center without bond.