FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The festival that celebrates pecans made its return to downtown Florence for the 18th year.

More than 50,000 attendees are drawn to the annual festival.

The first pecan festival was held in 2003 and was created to celebrate one of South Carolina’s favorite nuts, the pecan. It is held on the first Saturday of November each year.

The City of Florence Development Manager, Hannah Davis, said this event has grown in recent years.

“It’s a really incredible event that started as just a one-block festival that has grown into nine blocks of what you see behind me,” said Davis.

The festival also included live bands, food and fun activities for kids that included rides, inflatables and airbrush tattoos.

The Florence Downtown Development Corporation holds annual events in downtown Florence each year.