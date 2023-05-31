FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs (CMA) and the U.S. The Department of Housing and Urban Development has partnered to host a free homeowners and rental assistance workshop at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Building in Florence.
According to a news release, the workshop will take place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 6.
Those attending the event will hear from staff members of:
- CMA
- HUD
- South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority
- The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America
- The Eastern Carolina Housing Organization
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture
- South Carolina Human Affairs Commission
According to the release, the workshop will provide resources to educate, guide, and assist communities of color on fair housing, federal housing authority programs, home buying programs, homelessness assistance programs, housing counseling, and rental assistance.
The public is asked to register at https://sccmahousingrentalassistanceworkshop.eventbrite.com because space is limited and registration is required to attend.
Anyone with questions may call the South Carolina Commission for Minority affairs at 803-333-9621.
