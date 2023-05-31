The workshop will take place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 6.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs (CMA) and the U.S. The Department of Housing and Urban Development has partnered to host a free homeowners and rental assistance workshop at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Building in Florence.

According to a news release, the workshop will take place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 6.

Those attending the event will hear from staff members of:

CMA

HUD

South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America

The Eastern Carolina Housing Organization

The U.S. Department of Agriculture

South Carolina Human Affairs Commission

According to the release, the workshop will provide resources to educate, guide, and assist communities of color on fair housing, federal housing authority programs, home buying programs, homelessness assistance programs, housing counseling, and rental assistance.

The public is asked to register at https://sccmahousingrentalassistanceworkshop.eventbrite.com because space is limited and registration is required to attend.

Anyone with questions may call the South Carolina Commission for Minority affairs at 803-333-9621.