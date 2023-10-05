FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Three men have been arrested and face charges after Florence police executed a search warrant and found crack cocaine, marijuana and cash.

Dyquan Johnson has been charged with trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base within proximity of a park and possession of a controlled substance, according to police. He also had active warrants out on multiple drug charges.

Keshawn Duncan has been charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base within proximity of a park, police said. Rayshawn Walters faces the same charges.

Officers conducted a search warrant in the 300 block Griffin Street after several complaints, police said. They found about 19 grams of crack cocaine, 40 grams of marijuana and more than $700 in cash.

All three men were brought to the Florence County Detention Center and await a bond hearing.