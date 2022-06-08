FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Services are planned for Thursday and Friday for an 8-year-old New Hampshire boy who was shot and killed while vacationing with his family in Florence County.

Quarius Naqua Dunham was allegedly killed by a man who was randomly shooting at cars in the Old River Road area. He died on May 29 after being taken off life-support, authorities said. The shooting also injured Quarius’ father.

According to a family member, visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the New Ebenezer Baptist Church community center in Florence. There will be a wake from 5 to 6 p.m. and refreshments from 6 to 7 p.m.

There will also be visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Mt. Pisgah Mission Baptist Church in Gastonia, North Carolina. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.

The family member said Qaurius and his family are from the Darlington area but recently moved to Portsmouth, New Hampshire. They were in the area to attend another family member’s graduation.

Authorities have charged Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, of Florence, with murder, attempted murder, four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.