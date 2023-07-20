FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is among those attending Thursday morning’s funeral service for Kay Baker Floyd in Florence.

The funeral for Floyd, who died Sunday at age 89, is being held at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center on Dargan Street. A private burial will follow the service.

Floyd, a Timmonsville native, was involved in many community organizations throughout her life, including the C&S Bank Advisory Board, the Tarantella, Bay Blossom Garden Club, Meals on Wheels and St. John’s Church in Florence.

According to an online obituary, Floyd ran one of the largest farming operations in South Carolina and was the business manager for one of the first vascular laboratories in the state.

She will be remembered for her contributions that led to the naming of the Floyd Conference Center in Florence and the Kay and Eddie Floyd Football Building at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia. She was also a founding member of Arts Alive at Francis Marion University.

She also hosted many dignitaries in her home, according to her obituary, among them presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush; former first lady Laura Bush; Sens. Strom Thurmond, John McCain, Lindsay Graham, Jim DeMint, and Bill Frisk; South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster; and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Waters-Powell Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements.andling funeral arrangeme