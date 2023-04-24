FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been one year since 17-year-old DyQuavyon Dickens, of Florence, was shot and killed in Myrtle Beach.

Dickens was one of four people shot.

Euniqua Jones, the sister of “Quay,” as he was affectionately known to many, said her brother was full of life and had so many things he was looking forward to accomplishing.



“He was my best friend, he was joyful, he was happy, and he lived to enjoy people and the things around him,” Jones said. “That’s who he was. He was raised to be good and to be kind to people.”

Jones said before Quay went to Myrtle Beach, the family was together for her graduation pictures and was preparing for his graduation photos as well. She called it a “regular day.”

Jones wants people to understand that their actions hurt people. She said for someone to willingly shoot into a crowd of people shows that people have lost regard for human life and regard for the people around them.

“The actions of others can cause pain and this is an undeniable pain that we have to go through and experience,” she said. “I don’t want people to see that another boy was shot and killed, but rather a kid with a future that was headed to college to play football.”

Jones said her brother had a future and he often shared plans of entering the NFL after playing football at South Carolina State University and if that didn’t work out, becoming a real estate agent.

“He loved life and he lived to enjoy his life,” Jones said. “His 18th birthday came around in August, a few months after he passed and he couldn’t even celebrate that milestone in his life. We all had to experience his birthdate without him being here. We had to celebrate a memory when we should have been celebrating him.”

Jones and her family are committed to not letting Quay’s death be in vain.

“We want to make sure that his legacy is remembered through passion, athletics, and education because that is who he was, he cared to reach for the skies and that is how we plan to remember him.”

The Dickens family created a Quay Dickens-Jones Memorial Scholarship Foundation to continue on his legacy and to stop gun violence. The foundation aims to make sure that student-athletes get the funds to play at the collegiate level. The family emphasizes the importance of the student before the athlete.

Quay’s grandfather, Rev. Jeffery Harris said Quay was very active in church and left a mark on the community that will continue to live on.

“He was the church drummer and he was always on time,” Harris said. “He would always invite people to come and he was a motivator. He left an imprint on so many people.”

Harris is focused on the positive despite a negative situation. The family is focused on making sure Quay’s legacy is pushed forward in a positive way, just as he lived his life.

“A lot of things happened out of this,” Harris said. “People came to church and we were able to maintain and bring something good out of this. That is what Quay would have wanted. I had to stay in a positive mindset to keep going forward.”