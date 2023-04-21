FLORENCE,S.C.– Starfire Grill on West Palmetto Street is closed after a fire early Friday morning.

The fire started at 1:15 a.m. and appeared to start on the inside of the building, according to Florence Fire Department’s public information officer Chris Johnson.

Florence firefighters had the fire under control about 45 minutes after arriving, according to a news release by the Florence Fire Department.

News13 Photo (Taylor Ford)

The cause of the fire is not determined and no injuries were reported.

Rob Goff, the owner of Starfire Grill, said he was awakened by the restaurant’s fire alarm going off and came to the restaurant to find it surrounded by fire trucks.

Goff said he isn’t sure how long the restaurant will be closed for repairs.

“It depends on how they do the losses,” he said. “Anywhere between three to six months, but I have no idea really. I am very depressed, it’s really hard.”

Goff said a lot of community members have reached out to him and his message to his loyal customers is that the restaurant will be back up and going as soon as possible and will be bigger and better.

Goff said the restaurant has not had a fire like this and the restaurant has been serving the Florence community for nearly two decades.

Starfire Grill will make updates on its Facebook page about its progress.