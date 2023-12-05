Florence, S.C. (WBTW) — Starfire Grill on West Palmetto Street is projected to re-open in January after a fire closed its doors in April.

The restaurant will have new decor and a new look.



Courtesy: Starfire Grill/ Facebook





The fire started at 1:15 a.m. and appeared to start on the inside of the building, according to Florence Fire Department’s public information officer Chris Johnson.

Florence firefighters are said to have had the fire under control about 45 minutes after arriving. The cause of the fire was not determined, and no injuries were reported.

Starfire Grill made a Facebook post about its projected re-opening date.

“We are getting really excited and we can’t wait for all you guys to see the new Starfire,” the post read. “The colors and new decor look amazing, and our staff can’t wait to get back to serving you. There are lots of questions about our timeline to re-open, and we wanted to give you an update. Just being honest, we see no way to be open by Christmas. We hope to be in the restaurant working by the middle of the month, but it will take a long time to prep the market and bake cheesecakes just to get ready to re-open. All that being said, our eta is around the first of the year. That’s all we can really commit to right now; we will give another update soon.”