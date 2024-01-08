FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina State Sen. Mia McLeod will be the keynote speaker for the 25th annual Martin Luther King celebration at Francis Marion University in Florence.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Chapman Auditorium.

McLeod made history in 2022 by becoming the first Black woman to run for governor in South Carolina. She represents District 22 and serves on several legislative committees, including Judiciary, Medical Affairs, Rules, Corrections & Penology, and Family & Veteran’s Services.

She also has been recognized as one of South Carolina’s “Top 20 Under 40,” was named Legislator of the Year by the South Carolina School Improvement Council and received the South Carolina Chamber’s Business Advocate Award.

McLeod was also a recipient of the prestigious John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award in 2023 along with a bipartisan group of female senators. McLeod earned undergraduate and Juris doctorate degrees from the University of South Carolina.

Members of the FMU Student Government Association and the Campus Activities Board will emcee the event, which will also include vocal selections by the Young Gifted and Blessed Gospel Choir and Jocelyn Franks, Miss FMU 2023 and FMU student artist Allison Ziegenfelder.

