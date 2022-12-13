FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence community has recently addressed the dire need for housing in the downtown area, and an upcoming streetscape project is expected to help.

The city also said that the need for housing in Florence is increasing rapidly.

“There is a lack of availability,” said Assistant City Manager Clint Moore. “I think if you ask anyone right now, whether it’s rental or home ownership, there’s a deficiency. So, we have a very active single-family construction going on right now throughout the city, and as well as there’s a waiting list on all of our apartment units downtown.”

The Florence Design Review Board met in November to request the certificates of appropriateness to construct the apartment building and parking decks. With current supply chain issues, the apartment complex is set for completion in the next 18 to 24 months.

The project is known as “Project Urban Square” which is estimated to cost $65 million.

The first phase of this project will include a four-story, five-level deck parking garage and the private development of a 151-unit apartment complex.

Redevelopment of the site will include single-family housing that will replace an existing warehouse on the site.

Phase two of this project will include a new hotel on the corner of Evans and Colt streets and a 30,000-square-foot office building.

Moore explained that the city is taking the next steps to obtain the permits.

“Right after we finalize all the work with our permitting, you’ll start to see macerating, so a lot of the existing grade out here needs to be all brought together,” said Moore.

Moore said we should begin seeing construction starting within the next five years, as things are still in the works.