FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A West Florence High School student arrested after allegedly pulling out a knife during a fight in the cafeteria and using it to threaten a school resource officer has been placed on house arrest, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

Officials determined during a Dec. 18 hearing that the juvenile would be released to the custody of their parents but with certain restrictions. They are required to stay off social media and must be monitored by their mother or an adult over the age of 18, Clements said. The juvenile is only permitted to leave the house for doctor’s appointments, meeting with lawyers or for school.

Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource officer noticed a disturbance in the cafeteria at about 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 5.

Nunn said the school resource officer saw a student waving a knife at other students and when the officer told the student to drop the knife, the student allegedly threatened the officer with the knife.

No one was hurt in the incident.