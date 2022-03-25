FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence food bank stepped up during the pandemic, but its chief operating officer says a Styrofoam shortage is now limiting the the amount of meals it can give out.

Janice Albert, COO of the food bank My Brother’s Keeper, said the amount of meals the organization hands out more than doubled when the pandemic began. She said it routinely hands out more than 200 meals a day.

Albert said over the last few months, Styrofoam to-go boxes have risen in cost and become more difficult to find, limiting the organization’s capacity.

She said when the boxes become available, she buys as many as possible — but she’s not certain when they will come back in stock. Some days, My Brother’s Keeper must saran-wrap paper plates or limit the number of meals for the day.

“There are some people that say they need an extra plate because they only get one meal a day — from us. They want something to save for later on that day, but we can’t do that,” Albert explained. “Because of this shortage, we say, ‘You can only have one plate because we are trying to make sure that everyone gets something.’”

My Brother’s Keeper is open seven days a week. Volunteers from three churches help prepare the plates, which are handed out at a handful of parks around Florence.