FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing charges after a hit-and-run in Florence that led to the death of a man whose body was dragged more than three miles across town after getting hit while standing outside his car after a rollover crash on Church Street, police said.

Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington, 19, of Florence, turned himself in at about 8:45 a.m. Monday, according to Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt. He was charged with hit-and-run involving a death and denied bond before being taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

The incident began on Sept. 17 when Kentrey Levar White-Long was hit while he was standing on Church Street near June Lane after getting out of the car he had been driving following a rollover crash, police said.

Police responded to the initial crash at about 2:50 a.m. About 15 minutes later, officers called to Ingram and Lawson Streets to investigate a report of an unresponsive person in the roadway and found White-Long dead, “where his body dislodged from the vehicle.”

Brandt said investigators got information over the weekend about the suspect’s vehicle and the driver. They have recovered the vehicle and are continuing to gather evidence in the case.

No additional charges are anticipated at this time, he said.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.