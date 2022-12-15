FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — T-Mobile awarded Florence $50,000 to create the North Dargan Street Mural Pocket Park, according to a news release.

The park is aimed at increasing community engagement, according to the release. The money will be used to build a plaza within the Mural Pocket Park that will be used as a gathering space.

“We are thrilled to be selected as a T-Mobile Hometown Grant recipient and to be able to bring our community vision for the North Dargan Street Mural Pocket Park to life,” development manager Hannah Davis said in a statement. “This important project represents a critical catalyst for continued growth and redevelopment in our historic district, especially along the North Dargan Street corridor which acts as a gateway into our district.”

T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant program was created in April 2021 and is a $25 million, five-year initiative to help small towns across America, according to the release.

Myrtle Beach, Marion, Abbeville, Pendleton and Port Royal have previously received grants.