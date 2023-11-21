FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old student at West Florence High School is facing charges after allegedly pushing a girl into a restroom and sexually assaulting her, according to a Florence County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The teenage boy was arrested after the alleged incident on Nov. 8 and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is being held in the Florence County Detention Center on a $30,000 surety bond. News13 is not identifying the teen because of his age.

The superintendent of Florence 1 Schools, Dr. Richard O’Malley, released the following statement about the alleged incident:

“District Administration, School Officials, and Law Enforcement are actively investigating a report involving two exceptional education students at West Florence High School. We cannot discuss or release details regarding student disciplinary matters.”

According to the incident report, the investigation began after school officials reported to a school resource officer that “we might have had a rape occur.”

An assistant principal said a student came to her “trembling” and said someone had raped her in a school restroom, the report said. Authorities then began reviewing security footage and were able to identify the suspect pulling the girl into the restroom.

During an interview with investigators in the school principal’s office, the report said the boy admitted to touching the girl, pulling down her clothing and sexually assaulting her.

