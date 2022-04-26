FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A teen turned himself in Tuesday on charges in connection with a deadly shooting of a 17-year-old in Florence, according to police.

Michael Antwon Williams, Jr., 17, of Florence, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police.

Dairyont’ae Thurston Shaw, 17, Florence, died in the shooting, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Luctken. Shaw was found dead in the driveway, according to police.

Williams has a bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., police said.