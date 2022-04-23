FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager is dead after a shooting early Saturday on Pennsylvania Street in Florence, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said.

Dairyont’ae Thurston Shaw, 17, Florence, died in the shooting, according to von Lutcken, who said the death is being treated as a homicide. An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina, but von Lutcken did not say when it would be conducted.

Florence police have not released any information about the investigation.

