FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Benton House of Florence, an assisted living and memory care facility, gave away a brand-new Kia Soul to a staff member Wednesday afternoon in honor of national assisted living week.

This is the first year the Florence community was selected for the giveaway. Ten Kia souls have been given away in total during the national assisted living week over the past five years.

Two Kia Souls have been given per year to honor a team during the National Assisted Living Week and Benton House of Florence was one of the communities that was chosen this year.

Cindy Stokes won the Kia, and she works at The Benton House.