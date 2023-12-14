FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Duke Energy Foundation on Thursday presented Florence-Darlington Technical College with a $10,000 grant for recruiting women and minorities into energy sector trades, according to a news release by Florence-Darlington Technical College.

Mindy Taylor, director of government and community relations for Duke Energy, said preparing the next generation of utility workers is one of the top priorities of the company.

“As we work toward a smarter energy future, we are proud to partner with organizations like Florence-Darlington Technical College to help ensure our workforce is diverse and inclusive,” Taylor said.

Duke Energy awarded the college the grant as part of its initiative to recruit more women and minorities into its ranks. The company said its focus is on attracting talented employees from all population groups to improve its ability to deliver better service and the right product options to its customers, the release said.

“Duke Energy is such a generous company and we are honored to receive this funding,” said Sheryl Love, executive director of the FDTC Educational Foundation. “This grant will help us reach a very important target audience as we increase our STEM programming.”

The college plans to use the money to implement two initiatives around recruiting women and minorities into energy sector trades, according to the release.

The first initiative will provide extensive student support services for minorities to help them overcome academic and social challenges that may prevent them from being successful in their programs and the second initiative is one of institutional change.

Florence Darlington Technical College said in the release that they continue to make changes to remove structural barriers for students who are very low-income and/or minorities who struggle to overcome them.

“Florence-Darlington Technical College provides equitable access to all students,” FDTC President Jermaine Ford said. “We want to thank Duke Energy for granting us this money so that we can continue to offer and create opportunities for all students regardless of their race, age, sex, or circumstances.”

Additionally, the college plans to pair the funding with another grant to provide a series of interactive workshops to develop leadership in women and minorities in technology programs, the release said.

The grant funding will target programs like automotive technology, computer technology, engineering technology, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Technology, machine tool technology, mechatronics, welding, and pipe welding, the release said.

FDTC encourages anyone interested in one of these programs to the admissions office at 843-661-8289, to text 843-351-1940 or to email admissions@fdtc.edu.