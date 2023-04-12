FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Family Stone will be the headline performer at the 19th annual South Carolina Pecan Music & Food Festival, according to organizers.

The Nov. 4 festival is the area’s largest event, attracting thousands to downtown Florence each.

The Family Stone, which features Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Martini and Phunne Stone, will perform from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the main stage. Stone is a founding member of the group Sly and the Family Stone.

This trailblazing group performs music from the first inter-racial, inter-gender, mainstream major band in rock n’ roll history, including funk hits of the ‘60s and ‘70s and legendary anthems like “I Want to Take You Higher,” “Everyday People,” “Dance to the Music,” “Hot Fun in the Summertime,” “Family Affair,” “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)” and many other recognizable tunes from their vast catalog of albums that includes the album “STAND.”

The album was declared a National Treasure in2015 and preserved in the U.S. Library of Congress and inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

“We are thrilled to bring such a prolific group to Downtown Florence to headline our 19th Annual SC Pecan Music and Food Festival,” said festival chairman, George Jebaily in a news release. “The Family Stone is the perfect way to welcome attendees into our Great American Main Street Award-winning community on the first Saturday in November.”

In addition to musical acts across nine stages, a full line-up will be announced later this summer.

The festival will also feature plenty of food and drink vendors, the annual Run and Bike Like a Nut events, a classic car show, art demonstrations, a chalk art contest, a free kids fun zone, amusement rides by R&D Amusements, the Pecan Pub and more.

Visitors also have access to a user-friendly web app experience on festival day to help them find all of the exciting things to do and see. Admission to the festival is free.

Visitors are able to plan their trip at www.scpecanfestival.com. Vendor applications are accepted through Aug. 31, and applications can be found on the festival’s website.

The festival is a program of Florence Downtown Development Corp., a nonprofit organization whose mission is to revitalize and restore civic pride in downtown Florence.