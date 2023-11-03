FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The largest one-day street festival with no cost in the southeast will be in the Pee Dee Saturday for the 19th annual Pecan Festival.

The festival will be held in Downtown Florence and News13 is a sponsor of the event. Organizers are expecting the festival to bring in more than 50,000 people.

Roads in Downtown Florence are already marked off for the 270 vendors and the festival chairman George Jebaily said the unique food options is what makes the Pecan Festival different.

“You have someone who’s selling Jamaican jerk chicken,” Jebaily said. “But they put pecans with it and so they serve pecan jerk chicken. Or you know funnel cakes with pecans on it. So, every food vendor has to have some element of pecan as a part of what they sell.”

The festival will take up 10 blocks of downtown and even block off parts of Highway 52. There will also be a kid’s fun zone and more than nine music stages.

“We have every kind of music that you can imagine whether its rock, whether its country, gospel, jazz, blues, bluegrass, poetry reading,” Jebailey said.

The festival has partnered with PDRTA to reduce parking concerns. Jebailey said the bus will pick up people from the airport, the Florence Mall, or South Irby Street every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Get on that,” Jebailey said. “Leave it to us. Let us do the driving for you. Let us worry about that for you and its ADA accessible so you never have to worry about any of that.”

The festival will run tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can find more information about performances and vendors here.