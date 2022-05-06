FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A 2-year-old boy died nearly three weeks after a crash in Florence, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken announced on Friday.

Tawan Bridges and two other children were riding in a vehicle, the coroner said, that ran off North Williston Road on April 18 and crashed into Back Swamp, a body of water. The boy was taken to MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston, where he died on Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the coroner. The cause of the crash hasn’t been released.