FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One of the biggest names in country music is coming to Florence in October.

Travis Tritt and the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will perform on Oct. 14 at the Florence Center, officials announced on Monday.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at noon on Friday and will be available through the Florence Center’s website.

Tritt performed in June at the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. His hits include “It’s a Great Day to be Alive,” “Here’s Quarter,” and “T.R.O.U.B.LE.”