FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Former president Donald Trump has yet to formally announce his intentions to run for president in 2024, but hinted at it in Florence on Saturday.

“I ran twice, I won twice,” Trump said at the rally. “I did much better the second time than the first, getting 12,000,000 more votes — and now, we may have to run again!”

Trump did not win twice, as there was no widespread fraud in the election that would’ve changed the outcome.

“We’re gonna win like never before,” Trump said. “This is the year we are going to take back the House. We are going to take back the Senate. And we are going to take back America. And in 2024 we are going to take back that beautiful, beautiful White House. I wonder who will do that. I wonder. I wonder.”

A poll from January showed that Trump has a significant lead among potential Republican nominees. Following behind are Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former vice president Mike Pence. In a field that didn’t include Trump, DeSantis was the front-runner.

In February, both Democrats and Republicans were split on if they wanted Trump and Biden as the respective parties’ nominees again.

Last March, President Joe Biden said he intends to run again in 2024, but didn’t leave out the possibility that he would not seek re-election.