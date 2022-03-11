FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — People have already arrived at Florence Regional Airport ahead of former president Donald Trump’s “Save America Rally” on Saturday. Some supporters have been set up near the venue for almost a week.

Crews worked to install a jumbotron, bleachers and a stage along McCall Boulevard while early arrivals mingled in the parking area. Some of those already in attendance were “Trump’s Front Row Joes,” a group made up of about thirty people who frequently travel around the country to attend Trump rallies.

“This one will be my 55th,” said Rick Frazier, a “Front Row Joe” who arrived Sunday. “I think it is the feeling of family and being around like-minded folks. Primarily, I keep coming back to see the President because I support his policies.”

Duane Schwingel, another Front Row Joe, calls himself “Uncle Jam.” Dressed in an Uncle Sam costume, he rode around the airport on a scooter waving a massive flag.

“I hang with all patriots everywhere — and these are some of the best,” Schwingel said of the group. “They come early, they’re really dedicated and it’s awesome.”

Schwingel said he traveled to Florence from Washington, D.C., where he supported the trucker protest. He said he was excited to hear from the former president.

“I know whatever Trump says, it’s going to be encouraging to us and let us know that we are going to take our country back,” he said.

Schwingel displayed his dedication to taking the country back by singing an original song about the Capitol riot.

“A million loyal patriots were there to drain the swamp. They fired tear gas but we the people kept coming,” he sang. “We came to stop the steal and get rid of Sleepy Joe.”

Though most at the airport were from out-of-state, many locals stopped by to check out the crowd. Debbie Ross of Florence said she liked what she saw. She said she plans to attend the rally and is happy to see it in her city.

“I’ll be patriotic from my head to my toes,” Ross said.

She said she is happy to see Rep. Russell Fry on the guest speakers list. She lauded Trump’s endorsement of the candidate, who is challenging Rep. Tom Rice for his seat. She criticized Rice’s vote to impeach the former President.

“Voting along with nine other Republicans to impeach our fine 45th president was a no-no,” she said. “You don’t do that to our fine president.”

A spokesperson for the event said the organizers have been coordinating with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Secret Service to make sure things run as smoothly as possible. Parking for the event will be off Palmetto Street to the east of Florence Regional Airport. Doors open at 2 p.m., the event starts at 4 p.m. and Trump will speak at 7 p.m.