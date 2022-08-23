FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one case of tuberculosis were found at a Florence health facility, according to a statement from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC said it couldn’t provide a specific number of cases, citing privacy reasons.

The disease was found at Faith Healthcare Center on West Marion Street in Florence, according to DHEC.

“TB disease has been identified, and DHEC is conducting an ongoing investigation that involves screening,” according to DHEC. “If an exposed person has a positive TB screening test (either a skin test or a blood test), a chest X-ray is needed to rule out active disease. A normal chest X-ray shows that the exposed person is not capable of transmitting the bacteria to others. This is called ‘Latent TB Infection (LTBI).’ LTBI is also treated with a course of antibiotics to prevent future disease.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DHEC said it’s working with the facility to prevent the spread of disease. DHEC stated the facility is following its guidance. Faith Healthcare Center told News13 it is working with DHEC daily to test employees and residents.

Tuberculosis is a disease that often affects the lungs and can be deadly if not treated properly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease is spread through coughing, speaking or singing. It’s not spread through body contact such as hand shakes, sharing food or drinks, sharing bed linens, toilet seats or toothbrushes, and kissing.

It can also affect the kidneys, brain, spine or other parts of the body, according to the CDC.

No other information was immediately available.