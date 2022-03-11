FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The U.S. Secret Service has announced a “No Drone Zone” ahead of Former President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday at the Florence airport.

The restriction will be in effect Saturday and applies to all drone pilots, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

More information about the flight restriction can be found on the Federal Aviation Administration’s website. Drone restrictions are standard practice for the Secret Service.

Among speakers at the event will be Governor Henry McMaster, Russell Fry, Katie Arrington, SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick, Brandon Judd, College Football Hall of Fame Coach Lou Holtz, and entrepreneur Graham Allen.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. with remarks beginning at 4 p.m. Trump will give remarks at 7 p.m.