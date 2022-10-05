FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were broken into and hit by bullets outside the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs Office in Florence.

Florence police were called at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday to the Pee Dee Regional Center at 714 National Cemetery Road, where an employee reported hearing several gunshots and finding someone inside his vehicle.

According to police, the employee yelled at the person, who then ran through the cemetery.

Officers found several shell casings and other evidence at the scene and bullet holes in the employee’s vehicle and a nearby government vehicle. A bag and computer were stolen from the vehicle, police said.

A short time later, police found another vehicle that had been broken into. That vehicle’s window was broken and a purse was taken, police said.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

No additional information was immediately available.

