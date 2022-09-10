FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person was killed Saturday night in a crash involving a car and a train in downtown Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
Florence police said the crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan streets. Police said the investigation was ongoing as of 9:42 p.m.
Von Lutcken confirmed that the crash was deadly at about 10:45 p.m. but would not say how many people were killed.
