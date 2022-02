LORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car Tuesday evening on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence County has now been identified, according to the Florence County Coroner Keith VonLutcken.

It happened about 7:30 p.m. near Lakewood Drive, SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee said. A 2009 PT Cruiser hit Mark Rinko, 65, of Florence, while traveling west on Hoffmeyer Road.

Rinko was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information is available at this time.

Count on News13 for updates.