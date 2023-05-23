FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Shenika Cockfield was checking out as she usually does on Saturday at the Town Place Suites Hotel, when she witnessed a man help two elderly women get their luggage and animals from their car into the hotel.

Cockfield is from Columbia and frequently comes to Florence to visit her mother. As Cockfield was checking out, her daughter noticed the two elderly women who had dogs, cats and a lot of luggage. Her daughter was afraid of the animals and her mother assured her that everything would be fine.

Shortly after, a man, Andrew McFadden, who is the assistant track and field coach at Liberty University, saw the two elderly women with bags and immediately offered to help them. He made sure they got all of their luggage and their animals from the car and into the hotel. The women offered him money for his help, but he refused and let them know that it was his duty to help them.

Courtesy: Shenika Cockfield

As McFadden was walking away, Cockfield asked him where he was from and thanked him for his kindness in the presence of her daughter. Cockfield captured the moment and felt it was necessary to share.

McFadden is a shining example that there is still good even in a divided world.