FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crash in Florence Sunday evening created quite a mess, but according to firefighters, the driver escaped unharmed.

It happened when a car crashed and landed on top of a fire hydrant in front of Naturally Outdoors Outfitters in the 2500 block of W. Palmetto Street.

Video: Jack Bilyeu

It’s unclear what led to the crash. No additional information was immediately available from authorities.

