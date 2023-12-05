FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A water main break near the intersection of S. Irby Street and Redbud Lane in Florence is impacting customers, according to a Facebook post by the city.
Jerry Dudley, utilities operator director, said the water main break is 12 inches and the customers who are affected by the break will be announced on Florence’s Facebook page.
Dudley said crews are on site working quickly to isolate the leak and will be working to repair the main to restore water service to customers in this area.
