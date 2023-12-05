FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A West Florence High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly pulling out a knife during an altercation in the school’s cafeteria, Principal Matthew Dowdell said.

The student was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

In a statement, Dowdell said the incident took place during breakfast and that a school resource officer was nearby and “within seconds was able to secure the student and the knife.”

No one was hurt in the incident, and Dowdell said the school’s administration and law enforcement are working together to address the situation.

“We do not condone violence of any kind in our schools,” Dowdell said. “We ask that parents and the community help us to continue to educate our children about the importance of keeping schools safe and free from weapons and violence. Please know that all students and staff are safe in the building and the school day will proceed safely and securely as normal.”

Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the department is waiting to get more information from the school resource officer and that more information will be released as it becomes available.

